PTA Reminds Int'l Travelers To Pay FBR Taxes For Mobile Device Registration Under DIRBS

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 08:21 PM

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) reminds international travelers bringing mobile devices into Pakistan to fulfil their tax obligations as required by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for device registration under the Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking System (DIRBS)

To facilitate international visitors, PTA provides a temporary registration option for short-term stays.

To facilitate international visitors, PTA provides a temporary registration option for short-term stays.

However, travelers intending to stay beyond 120 days or seeking continuous mobile network access must formally register their devices and pay the relevant taxes mandated by FBR said a news release.

International Travelers are strongly urged to complete device registration through DIRBS and settle FBR tax obligations promptly to avoid service disruptions.

For comprehensive information on tax rates and the registration process, travelers are directed to the official FBR website

https://www.fbr.gov.pk/mobile-devices-regularization-dirbs/51149/131261.

It may be further added that PTA emphasizes that these taxes are solely imposed and collected by FBR. Compliance with these tax requirements ensures uninterrupted access to local mobile networks and adherence to national regulations.

PTA remains dedicated to fostering a transparent and efficient telecommunications environment while supporting regulatory compliance.

More Stories From Business