Open Menu

PTA, SECP Sign MoU To Promote Mutual Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2023 | 07:49 PM

PTA, SECP sign MoU to promote mutual cooperation

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise mechanisms for information sharing and cooperation between both regulators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise mechanisms for information sharing and cooperation between both regulators.

The MoU was signed by Director General PTA, Muddasir Naveed, and Executive Director SECP, Khalida Habib, at a ceremony held here, according to a press release issued here. Chairman PTA, Maj Gen (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman; Chairman SECP, Akif Saeed; Commissioner SECP, Mujtaba Ahmed Lodhi; Member Compliance and Enforcement PTA, Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar; and senior officers from both organisations were in attendance.

The objective of the MoU is to establish a framework for bilateral cooperation between the PTA and SECP in various areas of mutual interest, encompassing a wide spectrum of initiatives and objectives, including the realisation of a digital society to contribute towards the Government of Pakistan’s “Vision 2025”; e-government initiatives; the exchange of information; the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—ICTs as contributors and enablers to achieve respective targets; policy and regulatory input on areas of common interest, such as business process efficiency, cybersecurity, data management, capacity building, etc.

Chairman PTA, Maj Gen (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, speaking at the occasion, emphasised the potential for both organisations to harness their collective strengths in order to elevate Pakistan's digital landscape.

He highlighted the PTA's successful cross-sector collaborations with various government bodies and private entities.

Chairman SECP, Mr. Akif Saeed, applauded PTA’s proactive efforts in creating a safe and secure digital ecosystem in the country and thanked PTA for its support in raising awareness about illegal loan apps.

He also highlighted the significance of collective efforts by all regulatory bodies and the importance of creating awareness as critical elements in strengthening overall cyber security measures.

Speaking at the event, Member C&E PTA said that by joining forces, the two entities’ aim is to promote innovation, enhance service delivery to the public, and collaboratively address common challenges while identifying opportunities for joint initiatives.

While thanking the participants, Commissioner SECP, Mujtaba Ahmed Lodhi, appreciated PTA for joining forces with SECP in spreading awareness regarding ethical lending practices through the recently launched SMS and ring-back tone service.

Both SECP and PTA expressed their firm commitment to regularly meet and coordinate on all matters of mutual interest.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) United Nations Exchange Business Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) SMS Event All From Government

Recent Stories

SCAD delegation visits Statistics Canada to promot ..

SCAD delegation visits Statistics Canada to promote cooperation, takes part in I ..

29 minutes ago
 Irrigation minister chairs meeting on plans, perfo ..

Irrigation minister chairs meeting on plans, performance of department

26 minutes ago
 Govt striving to provide equal educational opportu ..

Govt striving to provide equal educational opportunities to females: Mushaal Mul ..

27 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi stresses upon role of mosqu ..

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses upon role of mosques in social development, impa ..

27 minutes ago
 Construction of Osiak RCC bridge to happiness for ..

Construction of Osiak RCC bridge to happiness for people of Drosh

27 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 425 power pilfering connections on 3 ..

LESCO detects 425 power pilfering connections on 34th day of anti-power theft ca ..

27 minutes ago
40th anniversary of Chevening scholarships celebra ..

40th anniversary of Chevening scholarships celebrated

25 minutes ago
 Motorway police reunites lost child with family

Motorway police reunites lost child with family

27 minutes ago
 Plantation basic need of our society: DC

Plantation basic need of our society: DC

31 minutes ago
 Advisor emphasizes access to mineral mines for Soc ..

Advisor emphasizes access to mineral mines for Socio-Economic Development

31 minutes ago
 Nilofer pledges to forward agenda of ending child ..

Nilofer pledges to forward agenda of ending child marriage

31 minutes ago
 7th Int'l Conference on Space Science and Technolo ..

7th Int'l Conference on Space Science and Technology held to mark World Space We ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business