PTA Urges Safe, Responsible Use Of Social Media

Published June 20, 2023

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has released guidelines highlighting the significance of safe and responsible use of social media due to its increasing popularity and the potential risks it poses to public convenience

In an article titled "Principles, Responsibilities, and Ethics of Social Media," Director Muhammad Farooq emphasizes the profound impact of social media on society, both positive and negative. While these platforms offer numerous benefits such as digital literacy, access to local content, business opportunities, and instant information, they also have the capacity to undermine our social and moral values.

One of the Primary concerns highlighted in the article is the challenge of addressing false, defamatory, misleading, inappropriate, and hate-inducing content, as it threatens cultural and ethical values.

Moreover, the online platforms themselves are vulnerable to various risks. Users who are unaware of local laws and community guidelines often fall victim to financial fraud, encounter online predators, or engage in illegal activities that can lead to legal consequences.

To ensure public convenience and safety, the article stresses the importance of following the necessary guidelines for the responsible use of social media.

Users are advised to exercise caution when sharing content and protect personal information. It emphasized that while sharing information on social media may only take seconds, once uploaded, it becomes a permanent part of our digital footprint and can be exploited for negative purposes.

Law enforcement agencies can utilize illegal material to trace the original uploader, even deleted content, and initiate legal action if necessary.

Therefore, the article underscores the need to be cautious when posting or sharing personal or family information.

While nothing on the internet is entirely private, it is crucial to keep personal information confidential to prevent potential misuse.

Users are encouraged to share online content only when confident it will not compromise privacy or safety.

Most social media platforms offer security features that can be adjusted according to individual needs, and users are advised to familiarize themselves with these features and regularly review privacy settings.

The article also highlights the importance of understanding and mitigating online risks such as cyberbullying, sexual harassment, scams, and phishing emails.

It recommends keeping personal profiles private and confidential, using strong passwords, and keeping antivirus software up to date. It further advises against making sensitive information, including family pictures, phone numbers, credit card images, email addresses, and date of birth, public unless necessary.

In addition to individual responsibilities, the article addresses the role of parents in monitoring and restricting their children's online activities. It suggests the use of private parental control software to ensure appropriate levels of access and safety.

Lastly, the article emphasizes the significance of respecting other beliefs and exercising politeness, tolerance, patience, and respect when interacting with others on social media. It advises against uploading or sharing sensitive material that may disrupt the peace and security of the country. Overall, the PTA's guidelines underscore the importance of responsible social media use, aiming to protect public convenience, promote digital literacy, and preserve cultural and ethical values.

By adhering to these guidelines, users can navigate the online world safely and mitigate potential risks associated with social media platforms.

