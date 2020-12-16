PTC announces to establish , BPO organization hub in Pakistan: Razak Dawood

The Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday informed that Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) has announced its plan to set up a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) organization hub in Pakistan to service Asia Pacific and Middle East Region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday informed that Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) has announced its plan to set up a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) organization hub in Pakistan to service Asia Pacific and middle East Region.

They competed with countries like India, Bangladesh and many others to bring this new business setup to Pakistan, the Adviser said this on his official twitter account.

This has the potential to create over 3000 jobs over the next five years and will also serve as a talent incubator while enabling Pakistan to become a services export market and bring circa $100 Million/annum.

"I wish to thank British American Tobacco and Pakistan Tobacco Company for placing confidence in Pakistan" he said.

Razak Dawood said that after many years, this is the first multinational company to move their Business Process Outsourcing to Pakistan.

The Adviser also informed that Canada has improved its overall travel advisory for most parts of Pakistan.

He said that this will further improve once the COVID-19 restrictions are removed.

He said that this will help in promoting tourism and economic activities in Pakistan.

"I wish to thank the Canadian High Commission for its support in this regard" Razak said.