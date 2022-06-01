UrduPoint.com

PTC Demands Enhanced ED On Tobacco Green Leaf To Rs. 300 Per Kg

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 06:27 PM

Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) on Wednesday demanded that Advanced Excise Duty on tobacco green leaf threshing should be increased to Rs. 300 per kg

The Company said that the increased Advance Excise Duty (ED) will help prevent tax evasion. "Illegal cigarette trade rises and the market share reaches 40 percent" the PTC said.

According to various investigative reports, the illicit trade in cigarettes in Pakistan has increased alarmingly, causing a loss of Rs 70-80 billion annually to the exchequer, Noor Aftab, Senior Manager for Regulatory Affairs, PTC said while sharing the data with media persons here. He said that the mafia involved in illegal trade of cigarettes was harming the national exchequer due to non-implementation of laws. Those who work legally have also become a threat to the cigarette industry, he added.

Noor Aftab said that illicit cigarettes by evading both Excise and Sales Taxes become affordable compared to legal, tax-paid alternatives causing the consumers to down the trade. Multiple laws already exist and if enforced rigorously, it can bring down the incidence of the illicit segment and help the government in raising more revenue as well as save youth from smoking hazards. At present almost 13 law enforcement agencies have jurisdiction over laws pertaining to controlling illegal activities in the cigarette trade, he said.

PTC officials urged the policymakers to come up with a long-term strategy with stern actions against wrongdoers. If the upward trend of illicit market share continues, it will pose a serious threat to business sustainability of the legitimate industry and continue to keep compromising the government's fiscal and regulatory agendas, the said.

Different reports launched by the world's reputed research organizations during last few years which highlighted the unprecedented growth in share of illicit cigarettes in Pakistani market.

According to a report by PWC 2021, the share of illicit cigarettes market is nearly 37.6 percent that is causing almost 78 billion of rupees loss to the national exchequer. The IPSOS's report regarding tax evasion in Pakistan in five major industries quoted that almost 40 percent market share has been captured by the illegal cigarettes mafia by violating minimum tax and minimum price criteria.

Shopkeepers in major markets of cities and towns across Pakistan are openly selling illegal cigarette packs with a price of around Rs15 to 35 which is far below than the minimum price of 20 cigarettes packs.

More than 200 local illicit cigarette brands are selling between Rs. 20 and Rs. 40 per packet whereas the mandated minimum price is Rs 62.76, inclusive of a minimum tax per pack of Rs 42.12. These violations compromise the government's fiscal objectives and the public health agenda.

In 2021, the government promulgated a law regarding brand licensing that binds cigarette manufacturers to register their brand before launching that into the market.

The law was introduced to discourage illegitimate brands from entering the market.

However, the implementation of the law is very weak and still more than 150 unregistered brands belonging to local tobacco manufacturers are being openly sold in the market. Only 16 cigarette brands have applied for registration so far.

On the other hand, the government introduced a track and trace system in the tobacco sector to control tax evasion.

Only three companies so far are in the process of implementing the system that requires huge investment while local players are hesitant to implement the system so that they continue to dent the economy by flouting laws to evade taxes.

Four of the local cigarette manufacturers have been awarded stay orders from the court, creating delays in implementation.

