PTC launches 'Made in Pakistan 3.0' initiative of exports to Japan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) on Monday announced the launch of its 'Made in Pakistan 3.0' initiative, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey of innovation and economic contribution.

The initiative will see the export of PTC's modern oral tobacco-free nicotine pouches, Velo, to Japan, expanding Pakistan's footprint in the global market and bringing in potential foreign exchange earnings to the tune of USD 100 Million annually through all its exports.

The launch event was graced by Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce, alongside distinguished guests from the public and private sectors, as well as members of the media.

Meanwhile addressing the ceremony, Jam Kamal said that Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) has been operating in Pakistan since the last 77 years, generating employment and income for households across the country. PTC is the largest Taxpayer within the private sector of the country.

He said that Government of Pakistan appreciates efforts of PTC in launching three stages of Made in Pakistan program for the export of cigarettes, oral nicotine and nicotine pouches.

He said that in due time, Pakistan will act as an export hub for the entire Asia Pacific region, including Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and European markets like Hungary and Greece.

In these challenging economic times, it is crucial that we take steps in the right direction for Pakistan's success, he said.

He said in line with the Government's agenda to develop the economy and grow exports, PTC’s efforts in exploring various avenues in the export market, are commendable. Commitment shown by PTC, as exemplified in USD 156 Million foreign exchange earnings, has set a high benchmark for others industries and sectors of the economy, he said.

The Minister said that with 'Made in Pakistan' 3.

0, PTC has opened doors for new category exports of VELO, which acts as step in creating an export-driven economy.

He said the Government of Pakistan assures the Private Sector that every possible support will be extended in achieving the mutual goal of making Pakistan a solid export hub for the entire region.

"We wish the company the very best of luck for the successful execution of this project and look forward to the impact it will have PTC, recognized as Pakistan’s first multinational company, has been a cornerstone of the nation's economy.

It is pertinent to mention that over the past five years, PTC has contributed over PKR 680 billion to the national exchequer, earning the prestigious ‘Highest Taxpayers Award’ in 2024 in recognition of its substantial fiscal contributions.

In April 2019, PTC embarked on its 'Made in Pakistan' initiative, in line with Government of Pakistan’s export’s ambitions, focusing on the export of cigarettes and processed tobacco to various countries. This venture has generated over USD 157 million since then, significantly bolstering the Pakistani economy.

Building on this success, the 'Made in Pakistan 3.0' initiative aims to further enhance Pakistan’s economic standing.

The introduction of nicotine pouches to the Japanese market represents a pivotal step in PTC's commitment to innovation and growth and on its journey of creating A Better Tomorrow. This unlocks the potential to add additional USD 50 million annually through foreign exchange earnings.

Federal Minister Jam Kamal said, "Today marks a new chapter in PTC’s history.

The 'Made in Pakistan 3.0' initiative not only exemplifies PTC's dedication to economic progress but also showcases Pakistan's capability to produce high-quality, innovative products for the global market."