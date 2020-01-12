UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTDC Engages Social Media Influence For Tourism Promotion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 02:40 PM

PTDC engages social media influence for tourism promotion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Coordination (PTDC) has worked out an initiative to capture social media market for projecting the country's true image abroad that would eventually help boost tourism activities.

The move was aimed at engaging v-loggers, bloggers and content producers to project the country's tourist gems abroad through different online platforms, an official source in the PTDC told APP.

He said the programme was aimed at sensitizing the participants for generating quality content on social sites with regard to tourism promotion. There was also a plan to incentivize v-loggers, bloggers and content producers to harness the potential of social media industry for boosting tourism in the country, he added.

Initially, some 100 social media influencers had been engaged for the purpose, he said.

Under the programme, the official said the PTDC would arrange interactive sessions with the social media influencers to encourage them for highlighting the scenic beauty of different tourist resorts located in different parts of the country.

He said the PTDC , in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), had recently conducted an interactive session with the social media influencers to listen their suggestions and issues with regard to tourism promotion on online platforms.

The official said the local and foreign tourists relied upon the online platforms to plan their trips, so it was imperative to tap into and utilize the social media industry to portray Pakistan's true image internationally, which could not be projected in the past.

/778

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Undp Market PTDC Industry

Recent Stories

ADFD grants US$105m towards renewable energy proje ..

44 minutes ago

Search on for 20 &#039;Ambassadors for Nature&#039 ..

59 minutes ago

DMCC attracts 1,969 new companies to Dubai in 2019

1 hour ago

Natural gas is now 85% of Crescent Petroleum’s p ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC trading arms lease new office space at Al Ma ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: The death of Sultan Qaboos marks the en ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.