PTDC engages social media influence for tourism promotion

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Coordination (PTDC) has worked out an initiative to capture social media market for projecting the country's true image abroad that would eventually help boost tourism activities.

The move was aimed at engaging v-loggers, bloggers and content producers to project the country's tourist gems abroad through different online platforms, an official source in the PTDC told APP.

He said the programme was aimed at sensitizing the participants for generating quality content on social sites with regard to tourism promotion. There was also a plan to incentivize v-loggers, bloggers and content producers to harness the potential of social media industry for boosting tourism in the country, he added.

Initially, some 100 social media influencers had been engaged for the purpose, he said.

Under the programme, the official said the PTDC would arrange interactive sessions with the social media influencers to encourage them for highlighting the scenic beauty of different tourist resorts located in different parts of the country.

He said the PTDC , in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), had recently conducted an interactive session with the social media influencers to listen their suggestions and issues with regard to tourism promotion on online platforms.

The official said the local and foreign tourists relied upon the online platforms to plan their trips, so it was imperative to tap into and utilize the social media industry to portray Pakistan's true image internationally, which could not be projected in the past.

/778