PTEA Congratulates STAR Network

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 09:20 PM

PTEA congratulates STAR Network

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) congratulated the Sustainable Textiles of the Asian Region (STAR) Network on being recognized as an official Supporting Organization of the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, convened by UN Climate Change.

In a statement here, Chairman PTEA Sohail Pasha said that STAR Network serves as Asia’s leading inter-regional alliance of garment producer associations, representing Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Myanmar, Pakistan, and Vietnam. PTEA takes pride in being an active member of this distinguished alliance, he added.

He said that milestone achievement highlighted the collective ambition of STAR member associations to collaborate in building a more sustainable and climate-resilient future for the region’s Garment, Footwear and Textiles (GFT) sector.

He lauded the STAR team’s commitment to advancing sustainability, amplifying manufacturers’ voices, and positioning the alliance as a key stakeholder in shaping the global agenda for a responsible and climate-conscious fashion industry.

He said that the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action brings together leading fashion brands, retailers, suppliers and industry stakeholders in a unified effort to align with the objectives of the Paris Agreement, particularly the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.

5°C above pre-industrial levels.

The Charter establishes a clear roadmap for decarbonization, committing signatories and supporting organizations to tangible actions such as achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, promoting renewable energy adoption, and fostering circular business models, he added.

He said that by joining as a supporting organization, STAR Network strengthens its role as a regional voice for producers and suppliers in Asia. The partnership will enhance advocacy on behalf of nearly 35,000 manufacturers across its member associations, ensuring supplier perspectives are represented in global sustainability dialogues. This will facilitate collaboration with major global brands and peer organizations to scale best practices, innovations and policies that reduce emissions and environmental impact, he added.

