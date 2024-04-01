Open Menu

PTEA Demands Initiatives For Economy Revival

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PTEA demands initiatives for economy revival

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) has demanded structural policy initiatives to revive the economy and stimulate economic growth.

In a statement issued on Monday, Khurram Mukhtar, the Patron-in-Chief of PTEA expressed deep concern over the current economic uncertainty, citing high interest rates and limited availability of funds as major impediments to the growth of industrialization and exports in the country.

He highlighted the negative impacts of the economic slowdown on the textile industry, which is Pakistan's largest manufacturing sector. He mentioned that textile exports have declined from a peak of $1.74 billion in April 2022 to a low of $1.18 billion in February 2023, and are now stagnant at around $1.4 billion per month, $600 million below the installed production capacity.

Mukhtar pointed out that the high interest rate, which is currently at a record high of 22%, is adversely affecting the export sectors in Pakistan. He compared the policy rates of regional countries, such as Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka, which range from 4.5% to 11%, highlighting the disadvantage faced by Pakistan. The high interest rates are creating uncertainty in the business environment and hindering long-term plans and investments due to hefty borrowing costs.

Additionally, the exporters are facing challenges as their funds are stuck in the refund regime, forcing them to take loans at high interest rates, thereby increasing the cost of doing business and making them uncompetitive in the region, he added.

Mukhtar emphasized the importance of the Large-Scale Manufacturing sector, which accounts for almost a quarter of the country's GDP.

He noted that the growth in output of the sector has decreased by less than 1% during the July-January period of the financial year 2023-24. This drop, coupled with other issues such as high inflation, a growing current account deficit, depleting foreign exchange reserves, fiscal imbalances, and declining foreign direct investments, poses a serious concern for the economy, he added.

Mukhtar demanded the government to take immediate measures to address these challenges, remove bottlenecks in export growth, and save the industrial sector from further decline.

He also stressed the need for structural policy initiatives to revive the economy and stimulate economic growth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bangladesh Exchange Exports Business Sri Lanka Vietnam February April Textile From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now ..

Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!

2 hours ago
 IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice

IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice

3 hours ago
 Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Revi ..

Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G

3 hours ago
 Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s ..

Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy

3 hours ago
 Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chine ..

Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested

4 hours ago
 Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with revere ..

Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today

5 hours ago
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis ann ..

All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Business