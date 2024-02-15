Open Menu

PTEA Demands Structural Policy Initiatives For Economy Revival

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 08:21 PM

PTEA demands structural policy initiatives for economy revival

The Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) has demanded immediate structural policy initiatives to revive the economy and stimulate economic growth in the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) has demanded immediate structural policy initiatives to revive the economy and stimulate economic growth in the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Khurram Mukhtar, the patron-in-chief of PTEA, highlighted the importance of the large-scale manufacturing sector which accounts for a significant portion of the country's GDP and said that PTEA identified several key factors hindering Pakistan's progress, including rising debts, tax issues, underperforming large-scale manufacturing, and high energy costs.

He expresses concern over the negative growth experienced by this sector, particularly in light of existing challenges such as high inflation, a growing current account deficit.

He demanded prompt redress of these issues to save the industrial sector from further decline.

He also advocated for the privatization of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to improve their efficiency, attract investment, and reduce government burden.

The PTEA called on the government to prioritize the industrial sector and take immediate action to implement structural reforms that will facilitate industrial revival, reduce the cost of doing business, and safeguard employment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Progress Textile From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic deve ..

FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic development

27 seconds ago
 Liaqat Ali's journey from farming roots to busines ..

Liaqat Ali's journey from farming roots to business heights

3 minutes ago
 Number of pending cases in courts increased by 3.9 ..

Number of pending cases in courts increased by 3.9 %: Report

1 minute ago
 LCCI rejects proposed hike in KPT charges, utility ..

LCCI rejects proposed hike in KPT charges, utility prices

1 minute ago
 M.Phil scholar Seema successfully defends her rese ..

M.Phil scholar Seema successfully defends her research

25 minutes ago
 FIA arrests CDA's DG Land after court terminates h ..

FIA arrests CDA's DG Land after court terminates his bail

25 minutes ago
TUF producing skilled youth, says FCCI acting pres ..

TUF producing skilled youth, says FCCI acting president

25 minutes ago
 PCJCCI for Pak-China cooperation in mulberry seeds

PCJCCI for Pak-China cooperation in mulberry seeds

25 minutes ago
 PITB conducts workshop on 'The Art of Time Managem ..

PITB conducts workshop on 'The Art of Time Management'

25 minutes ago
 Cillian Murphy opens Berlin film fest with Irish s ..

Cillian Murphy opens Berlin film fest with Irish scandal

25 minutes ago
 Colorful events held in celebration of Chinese New ..

Colorful events held in celebration of Chinese New Year

43 minutes ago
 Re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43 on Mo ..

Re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43 on Monday

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Business