PTI Added 79pc Highest Debt, Liabilities In Last 71 Years: Miftah

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PTI added 79pc highest debt, liabilities in last 71 years: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government added 79 percent in 45 months highest debt and liabilities during last 71 years of the country's history.

In a tweet, the Finance Minister said "For the record: The total public debt under PTI went from Rs 24,953 billion to Rs 44,366 billion, an increase of 78%".

He said the total debt plus liabilities went from Rs 29,879 billion to Rs 53,544 billion with an increase of 79 percent. The PTI has added 79 percent in 3.75 years of all debt plus liabilities added in the previous 71 years, he added.

