PTI chief taking credit for IMF programme despite 'shameless tactics' for default: Bilal Kayani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Energy Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani on Wednesday said the PTI chief had the audacity to take the credit for stand-by programme with the IMF despite his party's "shameless tactics" to push Pakistan to the brink of default.

Referring to a statement of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman regarding his meeting with a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Bilal Kayani said the "shameless person" while in power for four years had first ruined the economy and then deliberately stopped implementing the commitments made under the IMF programme.

Moreover, he tried to get stalled the incumbent coalition government's efforts for the revival of IMF programme through Shaukat Tareen and Taimur Jhagra by writing a letter, and ironically he was now commenting on the economic loss suffered by the country, the PM's Coordinator added.

He said the government had already reached to a staff-level agreement with the IMF before his meeting the Fund's officials. The purpose of the meeting was only to ensure that the "shameless person" would not do any "new mischief" or hatch another conspiracy against the country, he added.

Instead of highlighting his "support for the IMF programme" the PTI chief should better apologize to the nation for damaging the economy, he concluded.