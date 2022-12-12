UrduPoint.com

PTI "destroyed Country's Economy" During Its Tenure: Ishaq Dar

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2022 | 10:20 PM

PTI "destroyed country's economy" during its tenure: Ishaq Dar

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government "destroyed the country's economy" during its tenure as "Imran Niazi did not honour commitments made to the international financial institutions".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government "destroyed the country's economy" during its tenure as "Imran Niazi did not honour commitments made to the international financial institutions".

He expressed these views during a press conference, here, along with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and other members of the cabinet.

He said fake news was being spread about the "bankruptcy" of the country by "Imran Niazi", who caused the country's economy to "sink" by laying "mines".

Ishaq Dar said the current coalition government had taken important decisions for the improvement of the economy.

He said the official rate of the Dollar was around Rs. 224, but due to smuggling there was a difference of 13 to 18 rupees in the "grey market".

The finance minister said the US Dollars and wheat were being smuggled from Pakistan and that action would be taken to prevent the said practice.

A crackdown in this regard had been initiated since Friday, the results of which would be revealed soon, the minister said.

Giving an overview of the economic situation, he said the government prioritized the state over politics, despite limited resources. He apprised that the floods devastated the country and affected millions who were provided timely relief by the government.

The finance minister said today that where Pakistan was standing, it was all due to the bad policies of the PTI government.

Imran Khan tried to "prove Pakistan as a corrupt nation; inflation peaked during PTI era and the rupee depreciated", he contended.

He said a malicious campaign was being carried out by the PTI that Pakistan would go "bankrupt", but in reality, there was absolutely no chance of it.

