PTI Gov Brings Petroleum Levy To 'zero' Level

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 10:08 PM

PTI Gov brings petroleum levy to 'zero' level

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has brought down the petroleum levy to 'zero' level to avoid the negative impact of the increased fuel prices in the international market and provide maximum relief to the common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has brought down the petroleum levy to 'zero' level to avoid the negative impact of the increased fuel prices in the international market and provide maximum relief to the common man.

According to an official report issued here on Saturday, the government will sacrifice revenue amounting to Rs 200 billion because of this people-friendly initiative.

During the last seven months, it said, the petroleum levy had been gradually brought down to the level of 'zero' to give relief to the consumers.

Making comparison, the report revealed that during last six months of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government the average tax rate on petrol remained at Rs 22.5 per liter. While at present, the average tax rate on petrol is only Rs 11.5 per liter In January 2021, it said the price of international Brent crude oil was $51 per barrel, which reached $75 per barrel in July after a 47 per cent increase.

In January, the per liter petrol price was Rs 106 that increased to Rs 118 in July.

According to the report, the prices of petroleum products in global markets had risen by 47 per cent during the last seven months, while the PTI government curtailed and maintained it at 11.3 per cent in the country, absorbing the maximum surge by itself to give relief to the common man.

It said the government was consistently reducing the tax rate on fuel to avoid the negative impact of increased prices in the world market on consumers.

If the petroleum levy had been kept at the level of Rs 30 of December 2020, the government could have got additional revenue of around Rs 200 billion, the report quoted economic experts as saying.

The experts were of the view that the government could generate the revenue of Rs 27 billion in July alone, if it would have maintained the sales tax at 17 per cent and the levy at Rs 15 per liter as per the International Monetary Fund (IMF) .

"The government bore a burden of Rs 27 billion in this regard in July alone," it added.

More Stories From Business

