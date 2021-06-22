PTI govt committed to empower women: Kanwal Shozeb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Affairs, Kanwal Shozeb on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is committed to empower women.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister of state for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir and Parliamentary Secretary Malaika Bukhari, she said the opposition members are misinterpreting the Prime Minister Imran Khan's interview to a international news channel.

She said, PM differentiated the Western and Eastern cultures in the interview but the opponents are presenting out of context video clips of his interview.

"We have posted the complete interview of the PM from which we can find that how comprehensively he has differentiated the Pakistani culture with the Western culture" she said.

She said Imran Khan is the first prime minister in Islamic world who raised his voices against Islamophobia in the Western world.