UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Committed To Empower Women: Kanwal Shozeb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 09:13 PM

PTI govt committed to empower women: Kanwal Shozeb

Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Affairs, Kanwal Shozeb on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is committed to empower women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Affairs, Kanwal Shozeb on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is committed to empower women.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister of state for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir and Parliamentary Secretary Malaika Bukhari, she said the opposition members are misinterpreting the Prime Minister Imran Khan's interview to a international news channel.

She said, PM differentiated the Western and Eastern cultures in the interview but the opponents are presenting out of context video clips of his interview.

"We have posted the complete interview of the PM from which we can find that how comprehensively he has differentiated the Pakistani culture with the Western culture" she said.

She said Imran Khan is the first prime minister in Islamic world who raised his voices against Islamophobia in the Western world.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Women From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Local disgruntled PTI leader ends differences with ..

27 seconds ago

Audi to stop making fossil fuel cars by 2033: CEO

29 seconds ago

Taliban Yet to Honor Obligations Under Doha Peace ..

30 seconds ago

Farrukh grieved over demise of anchor's mother

4 minutes ago

Looters gang busted ; valuables worth millions of ..

4 minutes ago

Police reforms introduced for masses

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.