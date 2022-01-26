PTI govt endeavouring to resolve business community issues: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday underscored the need of improving environment for business community in the country so that they could perform in a better way for country's economy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday underscored the need of improving environment for business community in the country so that they could perform in a better way for country's economy.

Addressing the business fraternity at Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), he informed that the world was welcoming businessmen and offering them incentives to invest.

He stated that PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was endeavouring to resolve the problems being faced by them, adding that the PM keeps constant liason with industrialists and traders for improving country's economy.

The businessmen should not be criminalized if they violate any rules, the governor suggested and added that owners of the factories should be punished for violating rules instead of closing it down.

He lauded industrialists and traders for their patriotism, saying that they were doing business in difficult circumstances as compared to the world which shows their love for Pakistan.

Pakistan's exports rose from 22 billion Dollars to 30 bln dollars because of the business community, he acknowledged.

Turkey is offering nationality to businessmen who either buys property worth 250,000 dollars or invests in business there, Sarwar informed adding that an official during an international conference in Istanbul told him that a large number of Pakistanis were pouring into their country.

He informed that he was told during his visit that UAE has given 100 gold cards to Pakistanis.

About initiatives for business community, the governor informed that the government was exercising industrial estate spanning over 400 acres in Muzaffargarh which will benefit the industrialists of South Punjab.

He disclosed that he was personally in favour of creating new province for the last 30 years, adding that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was much active in this connection.

On GST, Sarwar explained that the government was aware of the problem being faced by the traders and would sort it out soon.

Earlier in his welcome address, MCCI President Khawaja Muhammad Hussain extolled incumbent government efforts for putting country's economy on right track.

He demanded of improving clean drinking water facilities, upgradation of health facilities, betterment in sewage system, establishing of Safari Park and renovation of old parks in Multan.

Later, the question answers session was also held. Provincial Minister, Dr Akhtar Malik, SVP Sohail Tufail,VP Naveed Iqbal, MCCI former presidents Khwawja Jalauddin Roomi , Khawaja Muhammad Yousuf, PCGA Chairman, Sohail Haral, Syed Iftikhar Shah, Afaq Ansari and other attended the ceremony.