Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:50 PM

PTI govt ensures ease of doing business, provides facilities to industrialists: Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ensuring ease in doing business along with provision of all possible facilities to the industrialists.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) delegation along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Youth Affairs Usman Dar here at Civil Secretariat.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to development of the small industrial estates of district Gujranwala and other affairs came under discussion.

President GCCI and industrialists apprised them about the problems pertaining to non-construction charges, transfer fee, exit policy and other issues.

Aslam Iqbal said the government would provide all sorts of facilities to the industrialists for establishing industrial estates.

The Minister maintained that those who acquired plots only for doing business would not be given any sort of exemption in the charges. He regretfully remarked that real estate business was thriving in the past in the industrial estates but incumbent government would not allow this practice to continue.

Aslam Iqbal emphasized, "We would ensure 100 percent colonization of the industrial estates and we would also completely empower board of management of such industrial estates." He underscored that if the board management empowered then they would be able to resolve their problems on their own.

He highlighted that state-of-the-art industrial estates would be established on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and stressed that problems of the industrialists were being resolved on preferential basis.

SAPM Usman Dar remarked that employment opportunities would be generated with the establishment of industries. He appreciated that Aslam Iqbal was making bold decisions for resolving problems of the industrialists besides ensuring industrial progress.

Usman Dar commended that with the presence of vigorous Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, the industrialists should not get worried over resolution of their due problems.

Provincial Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Secretary Industries and Trade Capt (Retd) Zafar Iqbal, MD PSIC Mudassir Malik, President GCCI Mian Umer Saleem and industrialists were also present on this occasion.

