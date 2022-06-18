UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Fulfilled 32 Out Of 34 FATF Requirements: Hammad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 18, 2022 | 01:51 PM

PTI govt fulfilled 32 out of 34 FATF requirements: Hammad

The PTI leader says credit for the FATF’s success goes to civil, military, federal and provincial authorities.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 18th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar said that their government fulfilled 32 out of the total 34 requirements to be removed from the FATF grey list.

Hammad Azhar said that the PTI government had prepared a report on the last two requirements as well.

He expressed these words while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

The former Finance Minister said that there was a representation of all departments in the FATF coordination committee.

He said that the report on the final two requirements was submitted to the FATF Secretariat.

The PTI leader said that Pakistan’s efforts to comply with the FATF requirement to get off the grey list are exemplary.

"The world has acknowledged that our economic system is now world-class," said Azhar.

He also said, "The decision was anticipated as we had done our work,".

Hammad also congratulated the nation on completing the 34 requirements of FATF.

He credited the officers at various departments, saying that the real heroes in this success were officers of various departments.

"Credit for the FATF’s success goes to civil, military, Federal and provincial authorities," said the PTI leader.

He stated that the PTI government passed dozens of legislations just to comply with the FATF’s demands.

The PTI leader said that strict action against money laundering resulted in an increase in remittances.

