PTI Govt Imposed In Country To Fulfill Foreign Agenda: Fazl

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Tank, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said he had raised voice against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government which was imposed to fulfill the foreign agenda in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering after inaugurating mega development projects worth billions of rupees in Tank.

On this occasion, Fazl inaugurated a 36-km long Tank to Pezu Road and a link road from Tank to Yarik Interchange of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at a cost of Rs 4 billion.

Fazl, who is also chief of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said "We have ended the government which was imposed in 2018 rigged elections." He said the role of that evil has been removed from the politics of Pakistan and now that would not be allowed to rise again.

He said, after coming into power in the federation, the JUI-F got approved several projects worth in billions of rupees within only one year.

He said JUI-F served the people before and would continue to do so in the future.

On this occasion, Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood said the ten-year period of darkness has been ended in the province.

He said he was aware of the deprivations and sufferings of his constituency's people that was why recently the streets of the area were cemented in the entire district at a cost of Rs 500 million. Similarly, he said, the upgradation of DHQ Hospital and work on Tank Zam Head Dam would also be started soon under the provincial government.

The federal minister said a pipeline would be laid from Gomal Zam Dam to resolve the long-standing issue problem of water in the city.

He vowed, "Tank is a stronghold of JUI-F and will remain so." Earlier on their arrival in Tank, the PDM chief and the federal minister were warmly welcomed by JUI-F students and workers.

The public gathering was also addressed by former MPA Mehmood Bhatni.

On this occasion, the political and social figures of Garha Baloch including Village Nazim Naveed Qazi, Village Nazim Alamgir Baloch and former Nazim Ashraf Baloch announced to join JUI-F while party Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman dressed them in party caps.

