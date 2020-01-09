PTI Govt providing full support to development efforts in AJK

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has assured Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan that the Federal government would provide full support to the development efforts of the state government.

During a meeting with the AJK prime minister, the minister for planning said the pace of work on on-going projects under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) was also being accelerated, said a press release issued here.

Senior officials of Ministry of Planning and Government of AJK also participated in the meeting.

The AJK prime minister stated that the financial position of AJK had greatly improved in recent past.

He appreciated the support extended by the federal government for the development of AJK and stressed on the need for improving the road links.

He said improvement of the major road links apart from benefiting the local population would also help in realizing the immense tourism potential of the region.

The Mansehra-Muzaffarad-Mirpur Expressway, Lower Topa Kohala Road, Athmuqam- Taobat Road and several other projects came under discussion.

Asad Umer said tourism was among top priorities of the government and Pakistan was now being ranked among top tourism destinations.

It was, therefore, imperative to further enhance the tourism facilities, he said, adding the government would provide full support to the improvement of tourism related infrastructure.

The minister also assured the PM Haider of his full cooperation for the development of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir.