UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Started Work On 13 SEZs Only In Two Years: Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 07:00 PM

PTI govt started work on 13 SEZs only in two years: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government started work on 13 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Industrial Estates in just two years, while the previous regimes established only three SEZs in 73 years.

He said that sincere endeavours were being made by his government, which had started bearing fruit, according to a handout issued here.

About promotion of industries and trade, he said Punjab was now turning into a business hub. He said that within two years, the incumbent government had introduced such industrial reforms which would have been impossible by the previous rulers in even next 70 years. He said the past rulers did nothing except for embarking on showy projects only to attain cheap popularity. He asserted that economic zones and industrial estates were being established on more than 10,000 acres of land.

The CM said that Allama Iqbal Industrial City would be established in Faisalabad over more than 3,000 acres of land and the project would ensure direct employment opportunities to 300,000 people. Industrial city, he said, would host more than 550 industrial units and the project would prove to be a game-changer.

The chief minister said, "We are bringing international companies to Pakistan and one-window system is being introduced in the industrial estates for facilitation. Industrial reforms by the Punjab government will pave the way for economic revival after the COVID-19 pandemic."He said that infrastructural work was going on in contiguous districts of other provinces for promotion of inter-provincial trade. The economic progress of Punjab would bring about industrial revolution in Pakistan and the whole region, he hoped.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Progress Hub Sunday Government Employment Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler condoles Sharjah Ruler on death of Sheik ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah R ..

17 minutes ago

ADEK, startAD open applications for inaugural Yout ..

47 minutes ago

Etihad Aviation Group launches Al Watani programme ..

1 hour ago

76% drop in pedestrian fatality in Dubai in 2007-2 ..

2 hours ago

ERC’s sacrificial meat campaign to benefit over ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.