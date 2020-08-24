PTI govt turns huge current account deficit into surplus: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Monday that the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf (PTI) government had turned the huge current account deficit inherited by the Pakistan Muslim League (N) government into surplus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Monday that the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf (PTI) government had turned the huge current account deficit inherited by the Pakistan Muslim League (N) government into surplus.

"The PTI government inherited a current account deficit of over $2 billion per month as a legacy of PML-N," he said in his tweet.

In July 2020, he said the Pakistan ran a current account surplus of $424 million.

"Remember, the current account deficits have led to massive external debt and compromises our independence and security".