PTI’s Protest Affecting Economy, Business Community Of KP: SCCI Chief
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 11:10 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI), Fazal Muqeem Khan has said that the protest movement of the ruling PTI is badly affecting the economy and business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In a video recorded statement released here, the president of the apex trade body of the province has said that the protest of the ruling party in multiplied the hardships of the people of the province while business activities have been buried and had turned the situation grave.
The SCCI chief has said that the concerns of the business community have increased and they not finding no forum for the redressal of their problems. He said that whenever, the people visit the offices of the district administration, they remain busy in the matters relating to the protest (sit-in) of the ruling party.
He said that bad governance has played havoc with the businesses and economy of the province as due to the protests of the PTI, edibles and other essentials neither enters the province nor could go outside of it.
He said that the recent sit-in of the PTI has inflicted losses to tone of billion rupees on the business community and destroyed the economy of the province. He said that though the agitational politics has affected other provinces also, but KP is worst affected one.
He said that due to the road blockade, the supply of essential food items from Lahore, Rawalpindi-Islamabad and other parts of Punjab remained suspended and if it had remained continued for few other days, then the people of the province would have faced the shortage of petrol and diesel. The looming crisis, he said was overcome due to the available stock of petrol and diesel.
Fazal Muqeem Khan further said that the provincial government had failed in the redressal of the problems of the people, saying that the Chief Minister should have participated in the protest within a parameter. But all protests and sit-ins staged by the ruling party has inflicted losses on the province.
APP/aqk
