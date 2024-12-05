Open Menu

PTI’s Protest Affecting Economy, Business Community Of KP: SCCI Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 11:10 AM

PTI’s protest affecting economy, business community of KP: SCCI chief

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI), Fazal Muqeem Khan has said that the protest movement of the ruling PTI is badly affecting the economy and business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a video recorded statement released here, the president of the apex trade body of the province has said that the protest of the ruling party in multiplied the hardships of the people of the province while business activities have been buried and had turned the situation grave.

The SCCI chief has said that the concerns of the business community have increased and they not finding no forum for the redressal of their problems. He said that whenever, the people visit the offices of the district administration, they remain busy in the matters relating to the protest (sit-in) of the ruling party.

He said that bad governance has played havoc with the businesses and economy of the province as due to the protests of the PTI, edibles and other essentials neither enters the province nor could go outside of it.

He said that the recent sit-in of the PTI has inflicted losses to tone of billion rupees on the business community and destroyed the economy of the province. He said that though the agitational politics has affected other provinces also, but KP is worst affected one.

He said that due to the road blockade, the supply of essential food items from Lahore, Rawalpindi-Islamabad and other parts of Punjab remained suspended and if it had remained continued for few other days, then the people of the province would have faced the shortage of petrol and diesel. The looming crisis, he said was overcome due to the available stock of petrol and diesel.

Fazal Muqeem Khan further said that the provincial government had failed in the redressal of the problems of the people, saying that the Chief Minister should have participated in the protest within a parameter. But all protests and sit-ins staged by the ruling party has inflicted losses on the province.

APP/aqk

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Petrol Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Punjab Visit Road Chamber Commerce All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

13 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

12 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

13 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

12 hours ago
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

12 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

12 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

13 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

13 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

13 hours ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business