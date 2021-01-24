UrduPoint.com
PTI's Traders' Wing Cabinet Assume Charge

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

PTI's traders' wing cabinet assume charge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The newly elected cabinet of PTI Traders' Wing Peshawar Region has assumed charge of their offices.

The oath taking ceremony was held here in a local hotel wherein Haji Tahir Naveed and Mohammad Atif Haleem administered oath from them, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The newly elected PTI Traders' Wing Peshawar Region is comprising of Irfan Shinwari (President), Qaiser Khushi (Senior Vice President), Haji Ghulam Nabi, Kabir Qasim (Vice Presidents), Osaid Sehti (General Secretary), Mohammad Farooq (Additional General Secretary), Hazrat Khan, Daud Khan, Tahir Nawaz, Sakhi Jan, Mohammad Tufail, Mohammad Sabail and Shoaib Naveed.

Addressing the ceremony, the speakers while congratulating the newly elected cabinet said that the purpose of the formation of PTI Traders' Wing is to highlight the problems of trading community at government level.

They said, trading community was the backbone of national economy and urged upon the chief minister to include the actual representatives of traders in decision making process.

They further urged the provincial government to make state institutions bound for not insulting and harassing of traders in the name of Corona preventive SOPs.

The ceremony was attended by traders' associations from Malakand, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan and Hazara.

Peshawar Bannu Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Hotel Kohat Malakand Sunday From Government Cabinet

