PTV delisted from privatization list

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) Wednesday decided to delist the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) from the list of State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) categorized for privatization.

The committee took the decision on the request of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

The Secretary Information briefed the forum that PTVC was undergoing massive restructuring to make it a financially viable, professionally efficient and technically sound SOE to amplify national narrative and formulate favourable public opinion.

The CCOSOEs meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh while among others, it was attended by Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain along with the senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Privatization.

On the occasion, Ministry of Finance presented a report on Triage of State SOEs before the committee, which after detailed discussion directed to streamline the existing categories for the Privatization of SOEs and present a roadmap before the Committee.

The Committee further directed the concerned ministers to utilize the interim period effectively and workout options for restructuring including possibility of management contracts, where applicable, and update CCoSOEs periodically.

The Committee decided that the forensic audit of major loss making SOEs should be conducted in accordance with the directives of the Prime Minister.

Secretary Finance briefed the committee that Auditor General's Office was on board and had started collecting data whereas several private sector firms had also shown interest in this regard.

The Committee decided that, keeping in view, the large number of entities, the forensic audit task might be distributed among the private firm(s) and the Auditor General of Pakistan as per rules.

Secretary Finance further updated the Committee on the progress made on Draft SOE Bill 2020. After following due consultative process on the Draft SOE Bill 2020, the Finance Division had submitted the same to the Law and Justice Division.

Once draft Bill is cleared, it would be presented before the Cabinet for approval, before bringing it in the Parliament, the secretary added.