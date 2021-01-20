UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTV Delisted From Privatization List

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

PTV delisted from privatization list

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) Wednesday decided to delist the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) from the list of State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) categorized for privatization.

The committee took the decision on the request of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

The Secretary Information briefed the forum that PTVC was undergoing massive restructuring to make it a financially viable, professionally efficient and technically sound SOE to amplify national narrative and formulate favourable public opinion.

The CCOSOEs meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh while among others, it was attended by Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain along with the senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Privatization.

On the occasion, Ministry of Finance presented a report on Triage of State SOEs before the committee, which after detailed discussion directed to streamline the existing categories for the Privatization of SOEs and present a roadmap before the Committee.

The Committee further directed the concerned ministers to utilize the interim period effectively and workout options for restructuring including possibility of management contracts, where applicable, and update CCoSOEs periodically.

The Committee decided that the forensic audit of major loss making SOEs should be conducted in accordance with the directives of the Prime Minister.

Secretary Finance briefed the committee that Auditor General's Office was on board and had started collecting data whereas several private sector firms had also shown interest in this regard.

The Committee decided that, keeping in view, the large number of entities, the forensic audit task might be distributed among the private firm(s) and the Auditor General of Pakistan as per rules.

Secretary Finance further updated the Committee on the progress made on Draft SOE Bill 2020. After following due consultative process on the Draft SOE Bill 2020, the Finance Division had submitted the same to the Law and Justice Division.

Once draft Bill is cleared, it would be presented before the Cabinet for approval, before bringing it in the Parliament, the secretary added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Parliament Muhammad Mian Soomro Progress Same 2020 From Cabinet PTV

Recent Stories

Shams, OMNES Media launch OMNES Influencers&#039; ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah’s SCFA stresses importance of inter-depa ..

36 minutes ago

National Ambulance confirms readiness for fog

51 minutes ago

Pandemic encourages safer food alternatives, boost ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs UAE Central Bank board me ..

1 hour ago

95,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.