UrduPoint.com

PUBC Expresses Grave Concern Over Moving Anti Pakistan Bill In US Senate

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:22 PM

PUBC expresses grave concern over moving anti Pakistan bill in US Senate

Pak-US Business Council (PUBC) Friday expressing grave concern over moving anti-Pakistan bill in US Senate and said Pakistan was US coalition partner against the war on terror in Afghanistan and suffered colossal irreparable economic losses besides large scale human sacrifices in memory

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Pak-US Business Council (PUBC) Friday expressing grave concern over moving anti-Pakistan bill in US Senate and said Pakistan was US coalition partner against the war on terror in Afghanistan and suffered colossal irreparable economic losses besides large scale human sacrifices in memory.

Chairman PUBC Iftikhar Ali Malik while talking to a delegation of traders led by Mian Aftab Zia said the US instead of offering free market access to Pakistani products to help stabilize its bleak economy has moved bill contrary to facts, said a press release received here today.

He said it's on record that whole of the world including the US and west several times widely acknowledged the unprecedented contribution and key role of valiant Pakistan armed forces and brave civilians in quelling the menace of terrorism with the iron hand not only in Afghanistan but also in the region, adding that Pakistan is only country in the world which housed the huge influx of 4.5 million Afghan refugees.

Malik said the rise of violent extremism and increase in terrorism in Pakistan due to instability in Afghanistan not only caused serious damage to Pakistan's economy but has also been responsible for widespread human suffering due to indiscriminate attacks against the civilian population.

He said this odd situation badly disrupted Pakistan's normal economic and trading activities which not only resulted in a higher cost of doing business but also created disruptions in the production cycles resulting in significant delays in meeting export orders around the globe.

He said as a result Pakistani products have gradually lost market share to their competitors and consequently, economic growth could not be picked up as planned.

Investment flow and negative trends of outsourcing of capital in Pakistan have further added to the woes of the dwindling performance of the export-oriented industry.

Iftikhar Ali Malik urged the US to take back a bill from the senate that directly targeted Pakistan which has been tabled on a misconception by outrightly ignoring its histrionic sacrifices.

He said the entire business community stands United with the government and Pak armed forces against any external and internal threats.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Senate World Business Market From Government Refugee Industry Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Post launches five new services at Seamle ..

Emirates Post launches five new services at Seamless

10 minutes ago
 Punjab govt intensifies efforts to eradicate dengu ..

Punjab govt intensifies efforts to eradicate dengue larvae

13 minutes ago
 Russia's Gazprom Boosted Gas Production by 17.3% i ..

Russia's Gazprom Boosted Gas Production by 17.3% in Past 9 Months

2 minutes ago
 Vietnam reports 7,940 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reports 7,940 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Mongolia to launch national campaign to plant a bi ..

Mongolia to launch national campaign to plant a billion trees

2 minutes ago
 Russia works towards low-carbon economy: Putin

Russia works towards low-carbon economy: Putin

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.