PUBC expresses grave concern over moving anti Pakistan bill in US Senate

Pak-US Business Council (PUBC) Friday expressing grave concern over moving anti-Pakistan bill in US Senate and said Pakistan was US coalition partner against the war on terror in Afghanistan and suffered colossal irreparable economic losses besides large scale human sacrifices in memory

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Pak-US Business Council (PUBC) Friday expressing grave concern over moving anti-Pakistan bill in US Senate and said Pakistan was US coalition partner against the war on terror in Afghanistan and suffered colossal irreparable economic losses besides large scale human sacrifices in memory.

Chairman PUBC Iftikhar Ali Malik while talking to a delegation of traders led by Mian Aftab Zia said the US instead of offering free market access to Pakistani products to help stabilize its bleak economy has moved bill contrary to facts, said a press release received here today.

He said it's on record that whole of the world including the US and west several times widely acknowledged the unprecedented contribution and key role of valiant Pakistan armed forces and brave civilians in quelling the menace of terrorism with the iron hand not only in Afghanistan but also in the region, adding that Pakistan is only country in the world which housed the huge influx of 4.5 million Afghan refugees.

Malik said the rise of violent extremism and increase in terrorism in Pakistan due to instability in Afghanistan not only caused serious damage to Pakistan's economy but has also been responsible for widespread human suffering due to indiscriminate attacks against the civilian population.

He said this odd situation badly disrupted Pakistan's normal economic and trading activities which not only resulted in a higher cost of doing business but also created disruptions in the production cycles resulting in significant delays in meeting export orders around the globe.

He said as a result Pakistani products have gradually lost market share to their competitors and consequently, economic growth could not be picked up as planned.

Investment flow and negative trends of outsourcing of capital in Pakistan have further added to the woes of the dwindling performance of the export-oriented industry.

Iftikhar Ali Malik urged the US to take back a bill from the senate that directly targeted Pakistan which has been tabled on a misconception by outrightly ignoring its histrionic sacrifices.

He said the entire business community stands United with the government and Pak armed forces against any external and internal threats.