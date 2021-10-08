PUBC urges US Deputy Secretary State free market access to Pak products in US

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Founder Chairman Pak-US business Council Iftikhar Ali Malik on Friday urged the visiting US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to provide direct market access to Pak products in US to stabilise its economy suffered colossal losses in fight against terror in the region.

He said Pakistan was one of the front line coalition partner with US to stamp out the menace of terror that offered more than 80,000 human sacrifices besides pocketing trillions of Dollar economic losses in addition to collapse of major chunk of its infrastructure, said a news release issued here.

He said whole of the world including US and West several times publicly acknowledged Pakistan role and tremendous sacrifices of its valiant armed force in flushing out the terrorists from their hideouts.

He said Pak exports during the last two decades was also badly baffled due to insecurity in the region which went nose dived hitting the national economy to its lowest ebb.

Iftikhar Ali Malik who is also President SAARC Chamber said the two countries have many shared interests as Pakistan-US cooperation was a major factor of stability in the South Asia.

He said without active participation of Pakistan war on terror could never be won. He said ground realities and bleak economy of Pakistan in the wake of war on terror spoke volume of devastation in every sphere of life.

He said in the prevailing scenario, Pakistan must be provided US free market access at zero duty for one decade to provide oxygen to its weak economy.

He said pre planned propaganda against Pakistan by vested interest is inconsistent with the actual reality of ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and the United States especially on Afghanistan.

Iftikhar Ali Malik hoped that Jeo Biden administration would consider and give market access on urgent basis to provide solace to Pak impoverished economy.