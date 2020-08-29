Public debt sustainable, capacity to repay remains adequate, says Finance Ministry

UrduPoint.com
The Finance Ministry said here Saturday that the country's public debt was sustainable and its capacity to repay was also adequate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ):The Finance Ministry said here Saturday that the country's public debt was sustainable and its capacity to repay was also adequate.

In a statement issued here, the ministry said that the government planed to run primary surplus, maintain low and stable inflation and promote measures that support higher long-term economic growth.

Quoting latest numbers of State Bank of Pakistan, the statement said that the total Public Debt-to-GDP ratio had increased from 86.1% in June 2019 to 87.2% in June 2020.

It is however important to note that this figure had actually gone down to around 84% in December 2019 which was on the back of strong growth in Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) taxes and strict control on current expenditure.

The prudent economic policies had resulted in posting of a Primary Surplus in February 2020 which was after a gap of many years, the statement said adding that however, the COVID-19 pandemic had adversely impacted the economy and slowed down the reforms program of the government. it added.

Pakistan's economy suffered from COVID-19 out break through various channels like reduction in revenue and increase in expenditures, declines in domestic & global demand, lower tourism and business travel, trade & production linkages and supply disruptions, etc.

Resultantly, the Debt-to-GDP ratio has increased due to the sharp decline in growth and the increase in the budget deficit primarily, due to COVID-19 related expenditures, during last four months of FY 20.

It is also pertinent to add that the according to the Global Economic Prospects report published by the World Bank Group in June 2020, Pakistan economy has shown greater resilience than its peer in South Asia.

"In view of the foregoing it is expected that the government will be able to bring back the Debt-to-GDP ratio on a clear downward path over the medium term through increase in revenues and fiscal discipline," it said.

The finance ministry reiterated the government plans to run primary surplus, maintain low and stable inflation and promote measures that support higher long-term economic growth.

More Stories From Business

