UrduPoint.com

Public-friendly Policies Have Put KP On Track Of Development: Mahmood

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Public-friendly policies have put KP on track of development: Mahmood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has stated that public-friendly policies, sincere leadership and investment in human capital had put the province on track of development.

In a statement issued from the Chief Ministers Secretariat here Friday, Mahmood Khan maintained that despite daunting challenges, the incumbent provincial government made the merger of the tribal districts a success story and had launched a comprehensive development strategy to compensate for the decades of exploitation of the tribal people.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would not only play major role in the national economy but would also become a role model for the establishment of an Islamic welfare state in the near future. The government has adopted a comprehensive strategy for uniform development of the province to ensure long-term and sustainable development, he expressed.

The Chief Minister said that no progress could be achieved without uniform development of the entire province, for which investment in every district and sector was essential. Short-term measures are imperative to provide immediate relief to the people, which are a permanent part of the provincial government's strategy.

However, long-term planning is essential for all time solutions of basic issues and sustainable development, Mahmood Khan maintained.

The provincial government, he said has adopted long-term initiatives in all sectors which are yielding positive results, adding that the PTI government has developed tourism as an industry due to which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become a tourist destination not only for domestic, rather also for foreign tourists, which will play a key role in strengthening the country's economy in the near future.

Similarly, he said that several steps had been taken for the development of the industrial sector on modern lines along with undertaking reforms to provide a conducive business environment to attract investors.

The provincial government, he added, has not only rehabilitated sick industrial units but has also taken steps for the establishment of new industrial zones.

Mahmood Khan maintained that the development of industrial sector guarantees greater employment opportunities, whereas promotion of ease of doing business had made the province a favorite destination for national and international investors seeking the establishment of small and large industrial units.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Progress All From Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lif ..

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lift T20 World Cup 2022 trophy?

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

2 hours ago
 Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

4 hours ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

5 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

6 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.