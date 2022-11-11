Public-friendly policies have put KP on track of development: Mahmood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has stated that public-friendly policies, sincere leadership and investment in human capital had put the province on track of development.

In a statement issued from the Chief Ministers Secretariat here Friday, Mahmood Khan maintained that despite daunting challenges, the incumbent provincial government made the merger of the tribal districts a success story and had launched a comprehensive development strategy to compensate for the decades of exploitation of the tribal people.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would not only play major role in the national economy but would also become a role model for the establishment of an Islamic welfare state in the near future. The government has adopted a comprehensive strategy for uniform development of the province to ensure long-term and sustainable development, he expressed.

The Chief Minister said that no progress could be achieved without uniform development of the entire province, for which investment in every district and sector was essential. Short-term measures are imperative to provide immediate relief to the people, which are a permanent part of the provincial government's strategy.

However, long-term planning is essential for all time solutions of basic issues and sustainable development, Mahmood Khan maintained.

The provincial government, he said has adopted long-term initiatives in all sectors which are yielding positive results, adding that the PTI government has developed tourism as an industry due to which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become a tourist destination not only for domestic, rather also for foreign tourists, which will play a key role in strengthening the country's economy in the near future.

Similarly, he said that several steps had been taken for the development of the industrial sector on modern lines along with undertaking reforms to provide a conducive business environment to attract investors.

The provincial government, he added, has not only rehabilitated sick industrial units but has also taken steps for the establishment of new industrial zones.

Mahmood Khan maintained that the development of industrial sector guarantees greater employment opportunities, whereas promotion of ease of doing business had made the province a favorite destination for national and international investors seeking the establishment of small and large industrial units.