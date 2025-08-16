Public-Private collaboration vital for expanding digital economy: Nasir Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The leadership of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), including President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, and Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, has emphasized the urgent need to accelerate digital transformation to strengthen the e-commerce sector and enhance the country’s competitiveness in the global marketplace.

They noted that digital commerce has become a major driver of economic growth worldwide, but Pakistan’s share in the global e-commerce economy remains far below its potential, said release issued here on Saturday.

They urged the government to adopt policies that support digital infrastructure, improve internet penetration, ensure reliable payment gateways, and promote financial inclusion so that more entrepreneurs, particularly SMEs, can benefit from digital platforms.

The ICCI leadership stressed that the youth of Pakistan, which represents the majority of the population, can play a key role in shaping the future of e-commerce if provided with proper training and facilitation.

They highlighted that expanding digital literacy programs, improving logistics systems, and ensuring regulatory ease for online businesses would not only create millions of job opportunities but also boost exports by connecting local producers with global buyers.

President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi added that a strong collaboration between the government, private sector, and technology companies is critical to unlock Pakistan’s digital economy. “If we invest in innovation and digital entrepreneurship today, we can transform Pakistan into a hub of regional e-commerce in the coming years,” he remarked.

The ICCI leadership reaffirmed their commitment to continue working with policymakers and stakeholders to ensure that Pakistan keeps pace with the digital revolution and harnesses its full potential for sustainable economic growth.