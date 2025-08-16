Public-Private Collaboration Vital For Expanding Digital Economy: Nasir Qureshi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The leadership of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), including President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, and Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, has emphasized the urgent need to accelerate digital transformation to strengthen the e-commerce sector and enhance the country’s competitiveness in the global marketplace.
They noted that digital commerce has become a major driver of economic growth worldwide, but Pakistan’s share in the global e-commerce economy remains far below its potential, said release issued here on Saturday.
They urged the government to adopt policies that support digital infrastructure, improve internet penetration, ensure reliable payment gateways, and promote financial inclusion so that more entrepreneurs, particularly SMEs, can benefit from digital platforms.
The ICCI leadership stressed that the youth of Pakistan, which represents the majority of the population, can play a key role in shaping the future of e-commerce if provided with proper training and facilitation.
They highlighted that expanding digital literacy programs, improving logistics systems, and ensuring regulatory ease for online businesses would not only create millions of job opportunities but also boost exports by connecting local producers with global buyers.
President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi added that a strong collaboration between the government, private sector, and technology companies is critical to unlock Pakistan’s digital economy. “If we invest in innovation and digital entrepreneurship today, we can transform Pakistan into a hub of regional e-commerce in the coming years,” he remarked.
The ICCI leadership reaffirmed their commitment to continue working with policymakers and stakeholders to ensure that Pakistan keeps pace with the digital revolution and harnesses its full potential for sustainable economic growth.
Recent Stories
MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students
Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards
Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods
Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival
More Stories From Business
-
Public-Private collaboration vital for expanding digital economy: Nasir Qureshi6 minutes ago
-
Big industry grows by 4.14 % in June 20257 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 20259 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 20259 hours ago
-
Govt reduces price of HSD by Rs 12.84, maintains MS Petrol at Rs 264.6117 hours ago
-
Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged18 hours ago
-
Govt decides to import 85,000 metric tons of sugar to stabilize prices in local market19 hours ago
-
Ahsan calls for reviving foreign student enrollments to boost Pakistan’s soft power20 hours ago
-
ICCI backs PM’s call for national charter, urges unity for economic revival23 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Japan explore industrial collaboration in automotive, IT24 hours ago
-
Unchecked population growth threat to national development: Ahsan Iqbal1 day ago
-
Pakistan set to become olive oil exporter in 5-7 years: Project Director1 day ago