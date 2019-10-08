Public-private partnership can strengthen economy: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Puplic and private sectors partnership could strengthen country's economy; therefore, the government must make business community's proposals part of its trade and economic policies.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad expressed these view during their meeting with a delegation from the cottage industry, led by Ghulam Sarwar Malik, Progressive Group led by Usman Khalid, Ichra Market led by Zubair Ansari and Super Market & Distributors led by Chaudhry Nawaz.

LCCI office-bearers said that cottage industry of any the country was playing a significant role in economic development as it not only provided employment to people but also helped growth of manufacturing sector.

They said that cottage industry should be given due importance and promoted in the rural areas to eradicate poverty and trend of migration from rural to urban areas.

They said that difficult taxation system and high frequency of taxes had forced business community towards protest that was not a good sign for the economy. They said that government should take business community into confidence immediately and address their genuine reservations.

LCCI President said, "There is an urgent need to reform the taxation system by engaging all stakeholders so as to get rid of cumbersome taxation system hampering trade and economic activities in the country."