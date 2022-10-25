Public-private partnership key to economic stability: LCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is committed to act as a bridge between the business community and the government as the strong public-private partnership is the key to economic stability.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar expressed this resolve while talking to the delegations of Anarkali Market led by Ashraf Bhatti, Cottage Industry led by Ghulam Sarwar Malik and Fresh Fruits Merchants Trade Association here at Lahore Chamber on Tuesday. LCCI Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt also spoke on the occasion while Executive Committee members were also present.

The LCCI office-bearers said that Lahore Chamber would leave no stone unturned to get the issues of business community resolved in the shortest possible time. They said that role of traders was important in promoting economic activities therefore all the government sectors should play the role as facilitator and pay due attention to their better development.

They added that business community of Pakistan was power house for the economy therefore, they should be encouraged and treated as partners.

They said that all possible measures would be taken to ensure an atmosphere conducive for the business activities.

The LCCI office-bearers said that country was abundant with all resources but facing various economic challenges because of unavailability of a mechanism for implementation of policies. They said that Pakistan was one of the largest producers of cotton and wheat, it also had largest coal, gold and copper reserves and also enriched with vast reserves of precious stones, gypsum, salt and marble but instead of taking full advantage of these resources most of the share being exported in raw form.

They said that policies could not give desired results until and unless business community was not taken on board.

The delegations members said that business community attached high hopes with the new leadership of the Lahore Chamber. They said that LCCI office-bearers had vast experience and the abilities to get the issues of business community resolved through policy advocacy.