UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Private Partnership Need Of Hour: Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 07:25 PM

Public Private Partnership need of hour: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Government must realize the importance of business community and should make its proposals a part of its trade & economic policies. Partnership between the government and business community will be resulted in a composition of strong economy

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) Government must realize the importance of business community and should make its proposals a part of its trade & economic policies.

Partnership between the government and business community will be resulted in a composition of strong economy.These views were expressed by the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh while talking to the delegation of Cottage Industry led by Ghulam Sarwar Malik, Progressive Group led by Usman Khalid, Ichra Market led by Zubair Ansari and Super Market & Distributors led by Chaudhry Nawaz.The LCCI's chief said that cottage industry of any country plays a significant role in economic development as it not only provides employment to the people but also help growth of manufacturing sector.

He said that cottage industry should be given due importance and should be promoted in the rural areas to eradicate poverty and trend of migration from rural to urban areas. He said the example of China, Korea and United States where an equal importance is being given to the small business.

They are treated at par with Large Scale Manufacturing sector. He said that despite having all the resources, the economic downturn being witnessed by the country is an eye-opener for the people sitting at the helm of the affairs.

He said that the economic revival of the country would remain a dream until and unless the government redesigns its policies and diverts resources towards cottage industry.

He said that early establishment of a well equipped cottage city on the pattern of industrial zones in the country should be made part of the economic agenda of the government.He said that business community has reservations on various taxation measures that have caused panic amongst the business community.

"Reservations of business community must be addressed as it is backbone of the economy", the LCCI office-bearers added. He said that difficult taxation system and high frequency of taxes have forced business community towards protest that is not a good sign for the economy.

He said that government should take business community into confidence immediately and address their genuine reservations."There is an urgent need to reform the taxation system by engaging all the stakeholders. He called to get rid of the cumbersome taxation system that is hampering the trade and economic activities in the country", the president of LCCI added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Protest Business China United States Market All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Operation Wing police busted 50 criminal gangs in ..

3 minutes ago

Central Punjab salvage draw in Abbottabad

11 minutes ago

Maulana's march will make no difference : Chaudhar ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan wants regional peace : Sanjrani

3 minutes ago

Experts for effective measures to minimize earthqu ..

8 minutes ago

Dengue Outbreak: Citizens demand extensive fogging ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.