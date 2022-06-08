Public, private sectors' collective efforts vital to overcome economic challenges: LCCI

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Wednesday said that public, private sectors' collective efforts are need of the hour to overcome economic challenges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Wednesday said that public, private sectors' collective efforts are need of the hour to overcome economic challenges.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, while talking to various business leaders, appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his initiative to focus on agriculture and information technology sectors.

These two areas have the potential to bring country out of economic problem, he added.

Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that it is unprecedented that the Prime Minister of the country spent more than six hours while discussing ways and means to make upcoming budget business friendly.

He mentioned that the Prime Minister was of the view that without participation of genuine stakeholders, no good can be expected in coming years.

He said that the government has a political will and commitment to overcome the economic challenges. It is very much encouraging that all state institutions, political leadership and business community are on one page.

He said it is a good sign that the government is taking stakeholders on board on trade, industry and economy related issues and the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also pledged to incorporate their valuable suggestions in the upcoming budget that would help in trust building.

He said that the incumbent government has aspired for a pro-people budget and is well-aware that for refined, inclusive and effective budget making, a thorough consultation with public as well as private stakeholders is mandatory.

Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that Pakistan is going through a number of macroeconomic imbalances such as rising inflation, twin deficit, continuously depleting foreign exchange reserves, instable exchange rate, and low tax-to-GDP ratio. The prevailing global economic outlook with rising fuel and commodity prices is adding to the hardships of domestic economy.

He said that it is encouraging that despite these huge macroeconomic challenges, the current government has firm belief that if public and private sectors work hand-in-hand for dealing with these crises, these agonies can easily be converted into opportunities. He said that the present government has taken a number of effective steps, during short span of time, for putting the economy on right direction.

Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that the private sector has the ability to present solution-oriented ideas for simplifying taxation systems, enhancing the ease of doing business in Pakistan, strengthening and broadening tax base, and mechanisms for enhancing the transparency and accountability in use of public resources.

He said that the huge role of private sector in growth of economy should be acknowledged and the voices of the community of every sector should be heard and given due consideration.

He said that the tough decisions are needed to cope with the economic challenges. He said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has presented comprehensive budget proposals to that government that must be part of the budget document.