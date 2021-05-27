UrduPoint.com
Public Support Of Euro Across EU Hits Record High - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Public Support of Euro Across EU Hits Record High - Poll

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) A vast majority of people across the European Union's 19-nation euro area see the single Currency as good for both the EU and their country, a poll has found.

The EU-sponsored Eurobarometer survey was conducted among 17,723 people in March. It found that 80% of those polled believed it was good for the EU, while 70% said it was good for their country.

"Support for the euro is at its highest since surveying on this topic began in 2002," an analysis of the findings read.

The proportion of respondents who said that the euro was a bad thing for their country was at its lowest, dropping 4 points to 22% since October 2019. Fourteen percent think it is bad for the EU.

The euro was introduced to global financial markets in 1999 and became an official currency after a three-year transitional period in 2002. The EU conducts annual surveys to gauge support for the currency at national and EU levels as well as its impact on European identity.

