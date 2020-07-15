UrduPoint.com
Pulses To Be Grown Over 197.7 Thousand Hectares During Current Kharif Season

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

Pulses to be grown over 197.7 thousand hectares during current Kharif season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :In order to reduce the reliance on imported legmonus for tackling the domestic requirements, government had decided to grow pulses on over 197.7 thousand hectares across the country during current Kharif season.

Mung bean, mash are two most consumed pulses which grown during Kharif season and fulfill local consummation, said an official in the Ministry of National food Security and Research.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that pulses output including mung and mash were fixed at 150.3 thousand during Kharif season 2020-21.

The mung production targets for the season under review was fixed at 140.0 thousand tons and mash 10.3 thousand tons respectively, he added.

He further informed that mung to be cultivated over 165 thousands hectares to produce about 122 thousand tons of the beans.

In Sindh it would be grown over 2.

8 thousand hectares for achieving 6 thousand tons, he said adding that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa it would cultivated on 7.7 thousand hectares and Balochistan 5.2 thousand hectares.

Meanwhile, mash pulse would also be grown over 11.5 thousand hectares in Punjab for producing about 4.8 thousand tons and in Sindh it would be grown on 0.5 thousand tons hectares for producing about 0.5 thousand tons of the mash pulse, he added.

He said average per hectare production of mung was fixed at 755 kg per hectare and mash 605.9 kg per hectare respectively.

He further said that government was also providing technical support to pulses growers and ensuring the provision of hybrid seeds for them to get maximum per hectare output.

It may be recalled here that Pakistan was spending billions of Dollars on the imports of different pulses in order to fulfill the domestic requirements.

