Pumjab govt working out Ramazan package: Mian Aslam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has started working out a special package to provide subsidy on essential items including flour, sugar, and vegetables to provide maximum relief to people during the Holy Month of Ramazan.

Provincial Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal stated this while chairing a meeting of the committee, formed on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, to prepare recommendations for the Ramazan package, here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. Punjab Chief Secretary, administrative secretaries of different departments including Industries, Agriculture and Livestock, Commissioner Lahore, Director food, Director-General Public Relations, and Cane Commissioner Punjab attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed various proposals for the availability of daily-use commodities at discounted rates in Ramazan bazaars and decided that secretaries of departments would be assigned the duties of monitoring these bazaars.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that all possible steps would be taken to provide maximum relief to the common man during the holy month. He directed the officers concerned to finalize the recommendations for the Ramazan package at the earliest to present these before the Provincial Cabinet for approval. He mentioned that 309 Ramazan bazaars in the province would be functional by the last week of the month of Sha'ban.

On this occasion, the Chief Secretary directed the officers to make the best arrangements in the Ramazan bazaars to provide relief to the consumers and use modern technology for the monitoring. He also issued instructions regarding the implementation of Coronavirus SOPs in Ramazan bazaars. He directed that special attention be paid to the quality, supply, and prices of goods in Ramazan bazaars, besides ensuring cleanliness there.