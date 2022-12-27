UrduPoint.com

Pumping Kazakh Oil Via Druzhba To Be Decided By Russian Energy Ministry - Transneft

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Russian oil transportation giant Transneft did not receive appeals from Kazakhstan for pumping oil through the Druzhba pipeline to Germany in January, such decisions are made by the Russian Energy Ministry, Transneft spokesman Igor Demin told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported citing sources, that the government of Kazakhstan, against the background of Germany's plans to receive oil through the Druzhba pipeline, appealed to Transneft to permit pumping of 20,000 tonnes of oil in transit from the Karachaganak field in Kazakhstan in January.

"We have not received any applications from our Kazakh colleagues for January for pumping any volumes in transit from Kazakhstan to Germany. The decision on transit in accordance with the current rules is made by the (Russian) Ministry of Energy," Demin said.

According to the company's spokesman, the January delivery schedule has already been formed, and minor changes to it will only become possible on the 15th day when the relevant applications are received in the first weeks of January.

