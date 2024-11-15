Open Menu

Punjab Achieves Surplus Of Rs40 Billion In Q1: Finance Ministry

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Punjab achieves surplus of Rs40 billion in Q1: Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Ministry of Finance endorsed the views of Punjab government on achievement of a provincial surplus of Rs40 billion during first quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25.

“The Ministry of Finance endorses the views of Government of the Punjab on achievement of a provincial surplus of Rs.40 billion during Q1 for FY 2024-25,” finance ministry said in a press release issued here.

The press release said, that government of the Punjab remained one of the most important contributors to provincial surplus during recent years adding for FY 2024-25 it has budgeted a provincial surplus of Rs630 billion as agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The statement highlighted that the ministry shared the updated Q1 fiscal operations figures with the IMF on November 14, 2024. With concurrence of the Fund, MoF has updated the revised figures at its web-site, showing a provincial surplus of Rs40 billion for Punjab.

It is further pointed out that as per the revised figures agreed with the Fund; government of Pakistan has managed to achieve a cumulative provincial surplus of Rs360 billion against a target of Rs. 342 billion agreed with the IMF for Q1 for FY 2024-25.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Government Of Punjab Punjab November Government Billion

Recent Stories

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Foru ..

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today

5 hours ago
 ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visit ..

ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown c ..

Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma

17 hours ago
 Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capac ..

Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop

17 hours ago
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

17 hours ago
 England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for Sout ..

England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test

17 hours ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15

17 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through pu ..

Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting

17 hours ago
 International Day for the Prevention of Fight aga ..

International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..

17 hours ago
 VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seiz ..

VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business