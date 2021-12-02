UrduPoint.com

Punjab ADP 2021-22 Reviewed

Thu 02nd December 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Planning and Development Punjab (P&D) Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal chaired a meeting to review Annual Development Plan 2021-22 (ADP) profile and status in perspective of allocated budget, releases, and its utilization here at P&D Complex on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed current status of development portfolio of Punjab and releases of schemes in Punjab, while approval of new schemes was given and progress of on-going schemes was discussed.

It was briefed to the chair that against 4,680 schemes, 4406 schemes have been approved and against total allocated budget of Rs 560 billion, Rs 265 billion remained at spending level.

Chairman P&D board directed that to ensure fast track implementation of ADP 2021-22, the guidelines and timelines should be followed in letter and spirit. For this purpose, a proactive approach is required to kick start implementation of the ADP with a robust monitoring mechanism at all levels.

For implementation of above-said guidelines, robust quality control mechanism to be put in place by administrative departments to ensure quality work as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab. The government will be focusing on streamlining the procedures to fast track the implementation. The meeting was attended by senior officers of concerned departments.

