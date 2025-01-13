Punjab Agri dept issues strategy to deal with pink bollworm attack

The Punjab Agriculture department has issued strategy to deal with attack of pink bollworm on cotton crop

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture department has issued strategy to deal with attack of pink bollworm on cotton crop.

A spokesman of the department said on Monday that cotton was a main crop and almost 70 percent production was obtained from Punjab. He said, "Pink bollworm not only puts negative impact on yield of cotton but also its quality as well.

"

He further said that off season management of cotton was very essential as it was the only way to control attack of pink bollworm.

Spokesman said that it was highly important to get rid of cotton waste in ginning factories and larvas of pink bollworm.

He said, "Measures aimed at protecting weather related attack of pink bollworm on cotton helps to lessen the impact of pink bollworm attack on the crop."