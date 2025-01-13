Open Menu

Punjab Agri Dept Issues Strategy To Deal With Pink Bollworm Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2025 | 11:14 PM

Punjab Agri dept issues strategy to deal with pink bollworm attack

The Punjab Agriculture department has issued strategy to deal with attack of pink bollworm on cotton crop

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture department has issued strategy to deal with attack of pink bollworm on cotton crop.

A spokesman of the department said on Monday that cotton was a main crop and almost 70 percent production was obtained from Punjab. He said, "Pink bollworm not only puts negative impact on yield of cotton but also its quality as well.

"

He further said that off season management of cotton was very essential as it was the only way to control attack of pink bollworm.

Spokesman said that it was highly important to get rid of cotton waste in ginning factories and larvas of pink bollworm.

He said, "Measures aimed at protecting weather related attack of pink bollworm on cotton helps to lessen the impact of pink bollworm attack on the crop."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Weather Punjab Agriculture Cotton From

Recent Stories

PA speaker forms body on controversial bill to all ..

PA speaker forms body on controversial bill to allow CM's aides to head committe ..

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Agri dept issues strategy to deal with pink ..

Punjab Agri dept issues strategy to deal with pink bollworm attack

55 seconds ago
 Political dialogue key to overcoming national chal ..

Political dialogue key to overcoming national challenges: Senator Afnan

57 seconds ago
 ECO Arts and Calligraphy Exhibition concludes, cel ..

ECO Arts and Calligraphy Exhibition concludes, celebrating cultural diversity an ..

1 minute ago
 Malala wraps up Pakistan visit on note to advance ..

Malala wraps up Pakistan visit on note to advance girls’ education

58 seconds ago
 CM expresses satisfaction on successful operation ..

CM expresses satisfaction on successful operation against militants in Kachhi

1 minute ago
Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Kha ..

Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan announces new Rescue 1122 ce ..

1 minute ago
 1,638 arrests, 458 convictions in human traffickin ..

1,638 arrests, 458 convictions in human trafficking cases last year: Minister fo ..

47 seconds ago
 No compromise on the quality of studies in AJK-bas ..

No compromise on the quality of studies in AJK-based medical colleges: Azad Jamm ..

49 seconds ago
 Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Kha ..

Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan enforces Zero-Tolerance poli ..

50 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the Prime Minister ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the Prime Minister of Finland

30 minutes ago
 SBP Governor reaffirms commitment to further incre ..

SBP Governor reaffirms commitment to further increase financial inclusion throug ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business