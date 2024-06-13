Punjab allocates Rs. 842b development budget for FY2024-25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 842 billion for development budget (Medium Term Development Framework-MTDF) for fiscal year 2024-25 with major allocation for social sector, infrastructure development, production sectors, services sectors, special initiatives and other sectors.

Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman presented the Punjab budget for financial year (FY) 2024-25 in the Punjab Assembly session, here on Thursday.

According to the budget document, following is the break-up of the MTDF for next FY starting from July 1, 2024:

The social sector would get a total of Rs. 280.65 billion, which includes school education Rs. 42.5 billion, Higher Education Rs. 17 billion, Special Education Rs. 2 billion, Literacy and Non-Formal Education Rs. 4 billion, sports and Youth Affairs Rs. 7.6 billion, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Rs. 86 billion, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Rs. 42.6 billion, Population Welfare Rs. 3.8 billion, Water Supply and Sanitation Rs. 8 billion, Social Welfare Rs. 4 billion, Women Development Rs. 1.4 billion and Local Government & Community Development Rs. 61.750 billion.

Under the Infrastructure Development, a total of Rs. 246.8 billion has been allocated and out of which, Roads sector will receive Rs.

143 billion, Irrigation Rs. 25.800 billion, Energy sector Rs. 7.5 billion, Public Buildings Rs. 30 billion and Urban Development Rs. 40.5 billion.

Similarly, the Production Sector will get a total of Rs. 107.850 billion. Under the Production Sectors, the Agriculture will receive Rs. 64.6 billion, Forestry Rs. 4 billion, Wildlife Rs. 6.4 billion, Fisheries Rs. 5.3 billion, food Rs. 400 million, Livestock and Dairy Development Rs. 9 billion, Industries, Commerce and Investment sector Rs. 10.7 billion, Mines & Minerals Rs. 950 million, and Tourism Rs. 6.5 billion.

The budget document says that a total of Rs. 41 billion will spend on Services Sectors which included Governance & Information Technology Rs. 20.7 billion, Labour & HR Department Rs. 400 million, Transport Rs. 18.5 billion, and Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Rs. 1.4 billion.

A hefty grant of Rs. 101.5 billion has been earmarked for Special Programmes/Initiatives during the FY 2024-25.

A grant of Rs. 64.2 billion will be spent on various other sectors such as Environment & Climate Change Rs. 10 billion, Information & Culture Rs. 2.6 billion, Archaeology Rs. 800 million, Auqaf & Religious Affairs Rs. 800 million, Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Rs. 4 billion and Planning & Development Rs. 46 billion.