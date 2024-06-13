Open Menu

Punjab Allocates Rs. 842b Development Budget For FY2024-25

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Punjab allocates Rs. 842b development budget for FY2024-25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 842 billion for development budget (Medium Term Development Framework-MTDF) for fiscal year 2024-25 with major allocation for social sector, infrastructure development, production sectors, services sectors, special initiatives and other sectors.

Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman presented the Punjab budget for financial year (FY) 2024-25 in the Punjab Assembly session, here on Thursday.

According to the budget document, following is the break-up of the MTDF for next FY starting from July 1, 2024:

The social sector would get a total of Rs. 280.65 billion, which includes school education Rs. 42.5 billion, Higher Education Rs. 17 billion, Special Education Rs. 2 billion, Literacy and Non-Formal Education Rs. 4 billion, sports and Youth Affairs Rs. 7.6 billion, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Rs. 86 billion, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Rs. 42.6 billion, Population Welfare Rs. 3.8 billion, Water Supply and Sanitation Rs. 8 billion, Social Welfare Rs. 4 billion, Women Development Rs. 1.4 billion and Local Government & Community Development Rs. 61.750 billion.

Under the Infrastructure Development, a total of Rs. 246.8 billion has been allocated and out of which, Roads sector will receive Rs.

143 billion, Irrigation Rs. 25.800 billion, Energy sector Rs. 7.5 billion, Public Buildings Rs. 30 billion and Urban Development Rs. 40.5 billion.

Similarly, the Production Sector will get a total of Rs. 107.850 billion. Under the Production Sectors, the Agriculture will receive Rs. 64.6 billion, Forestry Rs. 4 billion, Wildlife Rs. 6.4 billion, Fisheries Rs. 5.3 billion, food Rs. 400 million, Livestock and Dairy Development Rs. 9 billion, Industries, Commerce and Investment sector Rs. 10.7 billion, Mines & Minerals Rs. 950 million, and Tourism Rs. 6.5 billion.

The budget document says that a total of Rs. 41 billion will spend on Services Sectors which included Governance & Information Technology Rs. 20.7 billion, Labour & HR Department Rs. 400 million, Transport Rs. 18.5 billion, and Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Rs. 1.4 billion.

A hefty grant of Rs. 101.5 billion has been earmarked for Special Programmes/Initiatives during the FY 2024-25.

A grant of Rs. 64.2 billion will be spent on various other sectors such as Environment & Climate Change Rs. 10 billion, Information & Culture Rs. 2.6 billion, Archaeology Rs. 800 million, Auqaf & Religious Affairs Rs. 800 million, Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Rs. 4 billion and Planning & Development Rs. 46 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Sports Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Population Welfare Budget Agriculture July Women Commerce From Government Billion Million Punjab Assembly Labour

Recent Stories

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

4 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

5 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

6 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

18 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

18 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

18 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business