Punjab Announces Rs110b Relief Package To Support Farmers

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 10:28 PM

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has highlighted the provincial government’s strong commitment to the welfare of farmers, announcing a major relief and support package worth Rs. 110 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has highlighted the provincial government’s strong commitment to the welfare of farmers, announcing a major relief and support package worth Rs. 110 billion.

The package includes direct financial support, modern agricultural machinery, and policy reforms aimed at improving productivity and ensuring the well-being of farmers across the province.

Addressing a press conference at DGPR, Azma Bokhari shared details of the multi-faceted farmer relief initiative, noting that each farmer will receive Rs. 5,000 per acre under the package. A Rs. 25 billion wheat support programme has also been launched, with additional incentives including a free tractor worth Rs. 4.5 million for the top wheat-producing farmer, and Rs. 1 million awards for the best farmers in each district, she added.

She said the Punjab government has introduced Kisan Cards, enabling farmers to access subsidies and agricultural services more efficiently, adding that over Rs. 55 billion in purchases have already been facilitated through these cards, supported by a Rs. 100 billion credit line from the Bank of Punjab.

Azma said that in efforts to modernize agriculture, the government has provided 9,500 tractors with a Rs. 10 billion subsidy and plans to distribute 5,000 super seeders with an additional Rs. 8 billion subsidy. Moreover, international-standard agricultural machinery will be made available to farmers at no profit, aiming to boost overall productivity, she added.

Azma Bokhari emphasised that the private sector has been allowed to purchase wheat to ensure timely relief to farmers, while flour mills have been directed to procure at least 25% of the wheat yield.

She also added that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is personally overseeing efforts to support farmers, ensuring that both agricultural and food security needs are met through proactive and transparent governance.

The Punjab government continues to maintain a comprehensive record of wheat stocks and outflows, ensuring food availability and stability across the province, she said and added that the initiatives reflect a strong commitment to improving the livelihoods of farmers and enhancing agricultural development in the region.

