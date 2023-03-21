Punjab approves four schemes

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved four developmental schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 5705.78 million.

These schemes were approved in the 50th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman P&D board Ali Sarfraz Hussain.

The approved developmental schemes included, "Up-Gradation of Punjab Local Government academy (PLGA) Campus at Lalamusa" at the cost of Rs 693.970 million, "Upgradation of Conventional Operational Theatres into Modular Operation Theatres (MOTs) PIC, Lahore (Revised") at the cost of Rs 633.

780 million, "Establishment of KEMU Campus at Muridkey. (Revised PC-II)" at the cost of Rs 145.235 million, "Construction of Tamman Dam Project, Chakwal (Revised)" at the cost of Rs 4,232.795 million.

Secretary and members of Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

