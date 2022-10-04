UrduPoint.com

Punjab Approves Uplifts Schemes For Various Sectors

Published October 04, 2022

Punjab approves uplifts schemes for various sectors

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved nine developmental schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 16,013.51 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved nine developmental schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 16,013.51 million.

These schemes were approved in the 17th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman of Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved developmental schemes included Rehabilitation / Improvement of Sahiwal-Arifwala Road (Adda Shabeel) to Harappa Bypass via Malan Shah Chowk, Length 26.00 Km District Sahiwal at the cost of Rs. 1,021.858 million, Rehabilitation of Metalled Road Sahiwal to Pakpattan Length 40.00 Km, District Sahiwal at the cost of Rs. 4,235.432 million, Rehabilitation of Pakpattan Kamir Road from Chowk Arian Pakpattan to Saqb Adda 26/EB via Saleem Kot Jhal in District Pakpattan Length 37.00 Km at the cost of Rs. 1,458.962 million, Rehabilitation / Improvement of Metalled Road from Pakpattan to Marlay Chowk via Purana Thana, Length 41.25 km in District Pakpattan at the cost of Rs.

2,198.991 million, Rehabilitation of Road from Hamber to Bhabra via Jassowal, Length=13.00KM, District M.B. Din at the cost of Rs. 441.792 million, Rehabilitation of Road from Gojra to Qadirabad via Tariqabad, Length=21.50KM, District M.B. Din at the cost of Rs. 558.466 million, Construction of Parking Plaza at District Headquarter Multan at the cost of Rs. 692.603 million, Construction of Bachelor accommodation and Judicial Rest House at Dharampura, District Lahore at the cost of Rs. 2,366.824 million and Rehabilitation / Improvement of Sheikhupura Hafizabad Road via Hiran Minar, Hiran Minar Interchange M-2, and Waris Shah Darbar Jandiala Sher Khan, Length=33.00 Km in District Sheikhupura at the cost of Rs. 3,038.582 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments attended the meeting.

