Punjab Continues Ban On Unnecessary Expenses

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Punjab continues ban on unnecessary expenses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab continued ban on unnecessary hiring, purchase of vehicles, air-conditioners and other luxury items by the provincial departments in the new fiscal year while permission of medical treatment abroad on government expenses would be made case to case basis with strict conditions.

The decision was made in the 38th meeting of Standing Committee of Cabinet on Finance and Development chaired by Punjab Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakhat along with Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, here on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by Advisor to Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, Chairman Planning and Development Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh, Additional Secretary Finance Mujhaid Sherdil, and officials of other departments concerned.

The meeting rejected new recruitment plan of Multan Development Authority (MDA), and instructed all development authorities to submit their ongoing and future development plans to the Planning and Development department.

The meeting approved 20 per cent pending daily allowance of the police department. Further, it also permitted inauguration of Ravi Urban Development Authority, approve of funds for Ammar Chowk Airport Road Rawalpindi.

