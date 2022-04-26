Punjab crosses historic ADP utilization of Rs 400b : Chairman

Punjab government crossed the Rs 400 billion mark for ADP 2021-22 utilization on April 22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab government crossed the Rs 400 billion mark for ADP 2021-22 utilization on April 22.

This is the highest ever utilization in the history of the province by this time of the Financial Year, according to Provincial Planning and Development board here Tuesday.

The record annual utilization of ADP funds stands at Rs 411 billion which was utilized in the Financial Year 2017-18. The P&D is aiming for a new record utilization of Rs 550 billion plus by June 30, 2022.

The Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal said that the Six Months Projection Framework for the second half of the financial year has helped considerably in this massive utilization and tracking shall be done in accordance with this framework right down to the end of the financial year.