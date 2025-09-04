Punjab dominates national livestock sector by housing 104 mln animals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Punjab has emerged as the leading province in the national livestock sector, boasting a population of over 104 million animals including cattle, buffalo, goats and sheep, significantly contributing to the country’s economy.

Pakistan’s livestock population stood at 251.3 million in 2024, with Punjab holding the largest share at 104.2 million, Wealth Pakistan reported, quoting data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Between 2006 and 2024, Punjab’s livestock population grew significantly, reaffirming its position as the leading province in Pakistan’s livestock sector, with the highest numbers of cattle, buffaloes, horses, and asses.

The province has demonstrated steady progress in both dairy and meat-producing animals, supported by its fertile land, improved infrastructure, and emphasis on integrated farming.

Sindh follows with 49.966 million animals, including 13.458 million buffaloes, 11.206 million cattle, 19.013 million goats, and 4.742 million sheep, along with working animals comprising 0.052 million horses, 0.035 million mules, and 1.081 million asses.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported a total of 48.7 million animals, featuring 22.492 million goats, the highest number among the provinces, and remained the only region recording 0.002 million Yak, Zomo, and Dzomo.

Balochistan accounts for 47.9 million animals, including 18.8 million sheep, 22.9 million goats, and 0.772 million camels, reflecting its arid terrain and pastoral landscape.

For the first time, the Islamabad Capital Territory has been reported separately, previously grouped with Punjab, and recorded a minimal livestock population of just 0.36 million animals from the national total.

The goat population jumped from 53.79 million in 2006 to 95.83 million in 2024, making it the fastest-growing livestock category.

The sheep also more than doubled during the same period, rising from 26.49 million to 44.59 million.

Cattle numbers grew from 29.56 million to 55.86 million, while buffaloes increased from 27.33 million to 47.74 million.

The population of asses rose modestly from 4.27 million to 4.9 million, while the “others” category went up from 1.42 million to 2.36 million.

Livestock remains the backbone of Pakistan’s agriculture sector, contributing greatly to rural livelihoods and food security. The sector’s expansion reflects a growing demand for meat, milk, and other animal products, coupled with improvements in breeding and farm practices. However, this rapid increase poses challenges, including increased pressure on feed resources, water scarcity, and the heightened risk of disease outbreaks.

Among working animals, donkeys remain the most numerous with 4.89 million across the country, followed by 0.55 million horses, 0.29 million mules, and 0.002 million yaks.

Punjab leads in donkey population with 2.4 million, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh report 0.78 million and 1.08 million, respectively, the report added.