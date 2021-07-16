UrduPoint.com
'Punjab Ease' Helpline Portal Great Step Of PBIT: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday said the 'Punjab Ease' helpline portal is a commendable step of the Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT).

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here at the PBIT to review progress on 'Punjab Ease' helpline portal.

The minister said the helpline portal had been finalized to facilitate investors, adding that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar would inaugurate the helpline portal in the first week of August.

He said all business information for investors would be available on the helpline portal, and now investors would not have to visit offices to resolve their problems, adding that relevant departments would resolve the complaint received on the portal.

PBIT Chief Executive Officer Dr Erfa Iqbal while giving briefing regarding the helpline portal said that an effective system for monitoring the performance of the portal had been developed.

The additional secretary commerce, chief operating officer the Punjab Board of Investment and officers concerned were also present in the meeting.

