UrduPoint.com

Punjab Finance Dept Releases Rs 221b ADP Funds In First Quarter Of Current FY

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 08:40 PM

Punjab Finance Dept releases Rs 221b ADP funds in first quarter of current FY

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Finance Department has released funds amounting to Rs 221 billion under Annual Development Plan (ADP) 2021-22 during first quarter of current fiscal year.

This year's releases are almost double to the funds released last year during the first quarter which stood at Rs 135 billion, according to a spokesman for the department.

He added that all funds were released in a timely manner after completing all financial scrutiny, as per the rules, and in consultation with the Punjab Planning and Development Board.

Meanwhile, Finance Secretary Iftikhar Ali Saho said, "The provincial Finance Department is working closely with Planning and Development board for prompt releases of newly approved development projects, whereas, 100 per cent allocation for all ongoing projects, Rs 144 billion, were released on 1st July 2021.

'' The provincial Finance Department being the custodian of the provincial exchequer has an overall responsibility to make critical scrutiny of financial proposals with reference to need and cost effectiveness, budget allocations etc., he said and asserted, "The department makes sure all development projects receive funds on time and a due process is being followed for all this. The Finance Department is committed to provide development budget for the ongoing fiscal year." He mentioned that development allocations of the provincial budget for FY 2021-22 were increasedby 66 per cent to Rs 560 billion from last year's Rs 337bn with a special focus on social sector andinfrastructure development which claimed 63 per cent of the Annual Development Plan 2021-22.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Budget July All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting economic coop ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting economic cooperation with Malaysian Ambassa ..

26 minutes ago
 Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Pope Francis receive troph ..

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Pope Francis receive trophies for Zayed Award for Human ..

40 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Global Grad Show to begin in November fe ..

Dubai’s Global Grad Show to begin in November featuring participants from 70 c ..

40 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, National Ambulance to raise workpl ..

AD Ports Group, National Ambulance to raise workplace awareness of medical emerg ..

40 minutes ago
 48th WJMES concludes with huge success, attracting ..

48th WJMES concludes with huge success, attracting over than 60,000 visitors

55 minutes ago
 &#039;Future Skills&#039; programme being expanded ..

&#039;Future Skills&#039; programme being expanded to empower Emirati youth with ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.